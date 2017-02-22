The SoBoCo Eagles boys basketball team earned a chance to renew its rivalry with Father Tolton on Monday with a 77-45 win over South Callaway in the first round of the Class 3, District 9 tournament in Wardsville.

SoBoCo got off to a fast start and kept the Bulldogs from getting good shots the entire first half. The Eagles raced to a 48-24 lead at the break and coasted in the second half.

The Eagles were led by Maguire Scheer with 15 points, Garrett Goodnight and Spencer Taggart with 12 pints, Clay Jeffrey with 11 points and Zane Safely with 10 points.

SoBoCo will now face the Father Tolton Regional Trailblazers, who got past the Fatima Comets last night by a 63-52 score. On the other side of the boys bracket, top seed Blair Oaks defeated Dixon 68-38 and Hermann defeated St. James 62-53.

The Eagles have had their season ended each of the past two years by the Tolton Trailblazers, however, this year Tolton does not feature the Porter brothers and could be vulnerable. But Tolton comes into the district tournament with hot shooters, having defeated Helias last Friday and defeating a good Fatima team.

The Eagles girls take on Father Tolton tonight in their 6 p.m. semi-final at Wardsville.