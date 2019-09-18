The seventh and eigth grade Middle School Football teams kicked off their seasons last Wednesday night with wins against Booneville. The 7th grade team got off to a hot start leading 14-0 going in to halftime. The scrappy Pirates would not go away as they fought back in the second half, but the 7th grade Eagles would eventually prevail winning 20-12 in their season opener.

The 8th grade Eagles opened their season with a sloppy first half, trailing 12-0 going in to halftime. After making adjustments at intermission, the Eagles came out red hot in the second half, scoring 26 unanswered points and pitching a shutout on defense.

Both teams will travel to face Versailles on September 17.

The Eagles are coached by Adrian Cummings, Kip Batye, Lee Bradley, and Larry Marshall.

Submitted by Kip Batye