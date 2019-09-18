The seventh and eigth grade Middle School Football teams kicked off their seasons last Wednesday night with wins against Booneville. The 7th grade team got off to a hot start leading 14-0 going in to halftime. The scrappy Pirates would not go away as they fought back in the second half, but the 7th grade Eagles would eventually prevail winning 20-12 in their season opener.
The 8th grade Eagles opened their season with a sloppy first half, trailing 12-0 going in to halftime. After making adjustments at intermission, the Eagles came out red hot in the second half, scoring 26 unanswered points and pitching a shutout on defense.
Both teams will travel to face Versailles on September 17.
The Eagles are coached by Adrian Cummings, Kip Batye, Lee Bradley, and Larry Marshall.
