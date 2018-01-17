The SoBoCo Eagles took an very different, scaled down varsity team to last weekend’s tournament at Warsaw and still medaled five wrestlers and placed 9th out of 16 teams.

For coach Trent Tracy, watching his team without senior leader Blake Schmidt on the mat (due to illness), it was another sign of progress.

Tracy said his team competed well and continues to show improvement – making some teams’ coaches forget that the Eagles are only a second-year program.

“I get a lot of compliments about the way our kids go out and compete and try to apply the things they learn in practice,” Tracy said.

106 Kade Scheer took third – Scheer took his first loss to a tough kid from Marceline. “He will learn from that and he is still learning. It’s a good lesson.”

120 Konnor Turner – third place – “He loss to Travis from Tolton for the third time, and he wrestles like a state champ.

~ There’s more in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace