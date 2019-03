Four Eagles were named to the Tri-County All Conference basketball team this week.

On the girls side, Carrie Ponder and Jersee Wren were named to the second team.

Eagles boys on the All Conference squad include Sam Stichnote and Rece Gilmore, first team, and Brady Trammell second team.

Stichnote was named the Most Outstanding Tri-County Player. Stichnote was the Eagles leading scorer and set a career record at SoBoCo for rebounds.