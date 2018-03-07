With a large junior class of baseball players who went unbeaten during last year’s junior varsity campaign, Eagles baseball coach Andy Jahnsen knows he has some hitters and fielders.

Big question: Do the Eagles have enough pitching to win the Tri-County Conference?

The top returning pitcher from last year is Daniel Smith – who is currently not throwing off the mound due to an arm problem.

“Daniel was our ace last year,” said Jahnsen, “and I’m sure he will be back on the mound in April.”

Behind Smith, the Eagles have Nate Allen, Brady Trammell, Seth Mueller, Sam Stichnote – a lot of the arms who threw at the varsity level are back.”

We have several kids returning who played varsity ball last year, including players Jahnsen terms “baseball guys” who are excited about the season.

“We lost one JV game down in Georgia, went unbeaten in our regular schedule and we’re excited about them stepping up,” Jahnsen said.

The Eagles will have a few returning players in the field and look to be strong up the middle, with Colby Phillips in center field, Stichnote at shortstop and Smith at second base and either Keegan Maynard or Charlie Smith behind the plate.

By Bruce Wallace