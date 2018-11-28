LEAD SPORTS PHOTO: Freshman Jersee Wren hurls the ball on an offensive drive.

LEAD SPORTS STORY: Eagles launch with Wren and a Win

The Southern Boone County girls’ basketball team won their first game in the new era of Damon Wren coaching with a 45-25 win over Harrisburg on Tuesday.

The opening minutes of the first quarter were sloppy and back-and-forth between both teams as the girls got the first game jitters out of their system. Ball handling was erratic and out of control, both teams turning it over multiple times before scoring a basket. It appeared as though the game would be determined by which team could calm down and handle pressure quicker.

Harrisburg did a better job of that in the first quarter, forcing errant passes from the Eagles’ guards as they drove down the floor. Freshman point guard Jersee Wren, who coach Wren handed control of the half-court offense over to, appeared flustered and overwhelmed in her first minutes as a varsity player.

“She’s our creator. She’s going to be a big part offensively, but tonight was her first game at the high school level. I expected nerves, but it’s never going to be a lack of effort with her,” Wren said.

By Briley Eilers