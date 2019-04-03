Lead Sports Photo: The Southern Boone Eagles Junior Varsity beat Father Tolton by a 3-0 score on Monday. Above, Avery Pickett handles the ball and a Tolton defender. Photo by Andrew Worrall.

Lead Sports Story: Eagles kick Tolton, remain unbeaten

A second half penalty kick sent the Southern Boone County girls soccer team over Tolton by a 2-1 score Monday evening.

After about nine days off of soccer activity due to spring break schedules, the Eagles looked to extend their undefeated winning streak against a tough Trailblazer squad. The two teams traded goals early, notching it at 1-1 after a goal from senior Koyia Prince halfway through the first half.

The Eagles had a tougher time keeping control of the ball against Tolton, who played a physical, “mudding” game, as head coach Chris Miller said. Neither team seemed to have the advantage in the first forty minutes, as both got some good shots at the goal. But SoBoCo began to pull away late in the first half.

They controlled the ball for the majority of the last ten minutes in the first, putting up a number of shots at goal that didn’t connect. Miller said the long break, which gets a team out of the rhythm of playing soccer, contributed some to the number of missed shots.

“That’s just soccer sometimes. It’s good to get back in a rhythm, but we’re going to need to a lot of chances to get a couple of goals this season,” he said.

By Briley Eilers