Southern Boone Eagles Activities Director Pat Lacy introduced new coaches to Eagles athletes on Monday and coaches met with their teams to set summer schedules.

New volleyball coach Emily Becker, a fourth grade teacher at SoBoCo Primary School, met with several volleyball players.

“We will work out in the weight room and play in a summer league in Eldon,” Becker said.

Becker, from Illinois, came to Missouri to attend William Woods and play volleyball. At William Woods, Becker was a middle blocker.

Becker has coached club volleyball and YMCA beginner volleyball. She will be assisted by Kara Wilmoth.

By Bruce Wallace