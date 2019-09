Southern Boone Softball topped the Linn Wildcats 12-2 in a 5 inning game Monday night. Senior Camryn Schaller got the win pitching all five innings and allowed only two runs on one hit while striking out four Wildcat batters.

The Lady Eagles racked up 11 hits on the day. Zoey DeHaas, Shelby Reeder, and Schaller each managed multiple hits for Southern Boone. Schaller, Reeder, and DeHaas each collected two hits. Reeder also had 3 RBI’s on the day.

By Frank Finley