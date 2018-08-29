The Southern Boone County football team answered anything Mexico attempted in the opening game of the season on Friday night.

After allowing the Bulldogs their to score their only touchdown of the game on a third quarter dive play into the end zone, SoBoCo senior running back Colby Phillips took the ensuing kickoff back for a 90-yard touchdown. It was the kind of play the Eagles had been having all night on the way to a 49-6 rout of Mexico.

Phillips gathered in the kick near the Eagles sideline, shrugged off one tackler, then got a huge block from teammate Jacob McKee which allowed him to break his run to the center of the field. After out-running another Mexico defender to the corner, Phillips dashed down the far sideline and into the end zone.

The kickoff return killed any hopes of a comeback for the Bulldogs and highlighted Phillips’ ability to break open a game with the ball in the open field.

The big plays didn’t just come from the seniors, however. Sophomore wide receiver and defensive back Blake Dapkus grabbed a pick-six in the fourth quarter after catching a 29-yard TD pass from senior quarterback Sam Stichnote in the third quarter.

~ Get more in today’s Journal ~

By Briley Eilers