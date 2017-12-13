SoBoCo boys basketball coach Andy Jahnsen was not surprised that his Eagles could come back from a double-overtime loss on Thursday to hammer Fatima on Friday night.

He also was not surprised that the Eagles showed just what they could do when they got some shots to fall in running away from a good Comets team, using a 28-4 second quarter run on their way to a 70-50 win.

“We played well, especially in the second quarter, but we all knew that we could play this kind of game,” Jahnsen said. “If we’d had some shots fall in those other three games (losses) we would be 5-0 right now.”

The Eagles could not get any of those shots to fall in the first quarter as Fatima lumbered to a 10-7 lead and the Eagles only could hit 4-of-16 shots.

But Blake Dunn came off the bench in the second quarter to hit a pair of baskets – the second a 3-pointer – to put the Eagles ahead 12-10.

Then Rece Gilmore began to connect.

The sophomore began to find his range with a trey from in front of the Fatima bench to put the Eagles up 15-10.

By Bruce Wallace