The Southern Boone Eagles football team couldn’t find the solution to the Blair Oaks puzzle Friday dropping a 40-0 whitewash to the defending Class 3 champion Blair Oaks. A speedy Falcons defensive line pressured Eagles senior quarterback Tyson Smith throughout the game.

Eagles Head Coach Trent Tracy felt good about the week of preparation but replicating Blair Oaks quickness in practice is impossible.

“Blair Oak’s entire defense is extremely fast. We knew that going in, it was not a surprise,” Tracy stressed. “They had an answer for pretty much everything we tried to do on offense.”

By Frank Finley