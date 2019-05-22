Lead Sports Photo: The SoBoCo Eagles girls 4×400 relay team will compete in the preliminary race on Friday in Jefferson City. If they place, team members, above, from left: Gabi Bruce, Grace LeCure, Sayde Taggart and Cassey Poole will run in the state meet this Saturday at 4:15 p.m.

UPDATE: Due to severe tornado damage in Jefferson City after last night’s storms the following release has been issued:

The State Track Championships will be one day only and Southern Boone Class 3 will go to Mizzou Track/Field Complex.

The complete schedule with order of events will come out later today, Thursday, May 23.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Qualifying Eagles will head to Jefferson City Friday and Saturday for preliminaries and state competition. Students moving on include:

Girls: Dani Post – Javelin; Cassey Poole – 400 meter dash and 4×400 meter relay; Sayde Taggart – 4×400 meter relay; Gabbie Bruce – 4×400 meter relay; Grace LeCure – 4×400 meter relay.

Boys: Deven Perry – 4×200 meter relay; Rece Gilmore – 4×200 meter relay; Alex Switzer – 4×200 meter relay; Blake Dapkus – 110 meter hurdles and 4×200 meter relay; Isaac Smith – 1600 meter run.

The state meet is May 24-25 at Jefferson City High School with the following schedule: Friday Prelims – Blake Dapkus-110 meter hurdles at 11:35 a.m.; Boys 4×200 at 12:50 p.m.; Isaac Smith 1600 meter run final 1:15 p.m.; Cassey Poole 400 prelim 2:30 p.m.; Girls 4×400 prelim 5:45 p.m. Saturday State Finals: Dani Post Javelin 11:20 a.m.; Those who advance: 110 hurdles 11:20 a.m.; 4×200 12:20 p.m.; a.m.; 400 meter dash 1:40 p.m.; 4×400 4:15 p.m.