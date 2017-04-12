Rain and a quirky schedule kept the Southern Boone Eagles baseball varsity from playing a home game until Tuesday’s home opener vs Eldon. (See results at bocojo.com)

But that did not stop the Eagles from coming back from a loss at Blair Oaks last Tuesday to win at Warsaw on Friday.

The Eagles scored all six runs in the first two innings, but could only get one and two-thirds innings from starter Spencer Taggart.

Ryan Sapp came on in relief and got the Eagles out of a bases loaded jam.

Eagles hitters included Daniel Smith, scoring two runs on one hit, Colin Vaughn with an RBI and Kolton Schupp and Sam Stichnote with one hit each. Connor Imhoff had two hits and two RBIs Clay Jeffery scored a pair of runs on one hit and a stolen base.

“We got runners on base later in the game,” said Eagles coach Andy Jahnsen, “but we could not move them around.”

Sapp recorded the win for the Eagles.

~ Get more on this story in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace