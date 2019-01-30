In April of 2018, the first class of Southern Boone Athletic Hall of Famers was chosen and inducted in a wonderful ceremony at Southern Boone High School. The first class included:

April Smith Ash

Tillie Bill

Gerald Buescher

Betty Craig

Joyce Arnsmeyer Gillespie

Dave Gill

Melvin Lewis

The 1981 state champion softball team

The 1986 state champion softball team

The 2000 state champion girls track team

The Hall of Fame committee has begun the process of choosing our 2019 class, and we are looking for the input of members of our community and Southern Boone alumni and supporters. The Hall of Fame is designed to recognize athletes, teams, coaches, and community members who have had the greatest athletic accomplishments and contributions to the Southern Boone program.

If you would like to provide input or nominations, please complete the nomination form by going to Southernboonesports.com, scroll down and click on the section titled Southern Boone Hall of Fame. There you will see a Hall of Fame Nomination Form. If you would like to provide your feedback directly to any of the Hall of Fame Committee members, below is contact information:

Bryce Arnold at: bryce_arnold@hotmail.com, 573-881-1910

Jeff Knierim at: knierimjeffrey@yahoo.com, 573-823-7571

Kim Ponder at: kimberlyponder@gmail.com, 573-529-0828

Mike Stichnote at: mstichnote@centurytel.net, 573-864-3503.

Submitted by Mike Stichnote