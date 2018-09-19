Girls golf is out to a good start with 7-1 record in matches and a 7th place finish out of 21 schools at the Helias invitational. With the rainy weather they have had a couple cancellations.

Scores from the match against Tolton were:

Lily Frazier- 45, Hannah Largent–45, Kiersten Morefield–46, Lila Frazier–50, Skyler Politte–53, Sydni Vanhoose–62, Grace Lacure–66, Hayley Sapp–68, Addi Dake–72, Hannah Rice and Gracyn Merriott did not play due to Illness.

Golfers this year include:

Sydni VanHoose, Skyler Politte, Hannah Largent, Kiersten Morefield, Gracyn Merriott, Grace Lacure, Hannah Rice, Addi Dake, Lila Frazier, Lily Frazier, Hayley Sapp.