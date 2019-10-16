The Southern Boone girls golf team shot a 384 at Lake of the Woods to finish third in the district, just missing out on qualifying for sectionals. Tolton won the event with a score of 356 and MICDS finished second at 361. “We played well today but were a bit unlucky as our score would have won five of the other districts in the State, which is a little frustrating,” said Coach Shannon Jeffries.

Additionally, SoBoCo has three players named All-District: Gracyn Merriott, Lila Frazier and Lily Frazier.

