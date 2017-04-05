The Eagles baseball team traveled to the metro Atlanta area over spring break and ran up against some tough competition, winning only one game during their four-game series.

“It was a extremely tough weekend as the competition was some of the best in the country,” said Eagles coach Andy Jahnsen. “Every team that we played had already played 20 plus games in their season as they start at the beginning of February.”

Jahnsen said the Eagles focused on improvement in each game.

“Knowing that we could possibly go to Atlanta and not win a game because of the competition, we focused on getting better each game,” Jahnsen said. “Playing good defense, throwing strikes and having good at bats.

By game 4 I felt like we had accomplished those goals, it wasn’t pretty the first couple games, but we stayed tough and found a way to battle.”

~ Read about individual game results in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace