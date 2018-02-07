SoBoCo girls run past Harrisburg

The SoBoCo Eagles girls basketball team first broke their losing streak, then on Saturday, they found some momentum.

The Eagles took that momentum and played some of their best basketball of the season by defeating Harrisburg 64-40. It was a bit of revenge for the Eagles, who lost at Harrisburg in the first game of the season.

The Eagles started slowly, as they have most of the season. But trailing 12-8 after the first quarter, the Eagles went on a 23-8 run that basically put the game out of reach for the Bulldogs at halftime.

The Eagles connected on 6-of-20 three point shots, but those shots helped bury the Bulldogs, who were having difficulty solving SoBoCo’s tough defense.

By Bruce Wallace