The SoBoCo Eagles girls basketball team had to go to overtime when they beat the Hallsville Indians in the Southern Boone Classic just a week prior to their conference game last Friday.

This time, it was over at halftime.

Behind the scoring of sisters Kate and Carrie Ponder and the defensive play of Macy Thompson, the Eagles took a 28-9 lead at halftime and never took their foot off the gas in the second half, defeating the Indians 58-32.

Along with their win at Fulton on Thursday, the victory was the fourth in the last five games for the Eagles, who are playing their best basketball of the season as they approach the district tournament.

The Eagles jumped to a 19-9 lead behind scoring by both Ponders, free throws by Ginny Lewis and a layup by Gabbie Bruce. Thompson created an Indians turnover one time down the court and took a charge in the paint the next keeping the Hallsville offense away from the hoop.

SoBoCo kept Hallsville off the boards as well and off the scoreboard in the second period, going on a 9-0 run. Ponder hit a layup on a baseline drive and Bruce hit a 3-pointer and Dani Post hit a pair of buckets as the Eagles made it clear they didn’t want to play overtime in this version of the Boone County rivalry.

Kate Ponder began to find the range in the second half, hitting a 3-pointer and a pair of jump shots in the paint as the Eagles led 39-13 at one point. The Eagles had Hallsville down 56-28 with about a minute left and the Indians scored four points in the final minute.

By Bruce Wallace