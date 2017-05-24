The SoBoCo Eagles girls track team won the Sectional championship on Saturday – just one week after they finished second at the District meet.

The Eagles girls had only five girls qualify for the state meet, however, those qualifiers scored in multiple events and placed high enough to win the Sectional title.

The girls’ 4×400 meter relay won first place in a time of 4:07.42, a new school record. Brooke Trammell, Hannah Crow, Sayde Taggart and Cassey Poole moved the baton four laps around the track for the win.