Two weeks away from playing games didn’t slow down the Southern Boone Eagles girls’ basketball team on their way to a 52-41 win over Mexico on Monday night in the opening game of the California tournament.

The Eagles scored 20 points in the first quarter, creating steals and putting pressure on the Bulldogs’ guards. Mexico’s different defensive looks kept them out of their rhythm in the second quarter, however, and SoBoCo allowed the Bulldogs back in the game.

A physical and big team, Mexico began using their size advantage, feeding the post to create shots and an inside-out offense. At the half, the Eagles held a narrow lead, up 30-25.

Getting their feet back under them, Southern Boone stepped up their shooting in the third quarter. Head coach Damon Wren called Mexico a “sporadic” team and found it important for his team to control the tempo of the game. Once they grabbed that tempo in the third quarter, they secured their lead and finished the game with a strong performance from their guards.

By Briley Eilers