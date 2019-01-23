The Southern Boone County girls’ basketball team bookended a tough loss to Hickman with two big wins this week.

After a 91-29 shut down win over Versailles on Jan. 15, the Eagles travelled to Hickman to take on the Kewpies and the highly recruited center Emma Chapman.

At 6-foot-3, Chapman proved a challenge for the SoBoCo defense, whose tallest player stands at 5-foot-9. Head coach Damon Wren had to throw a lot of different looks at her in attempts to keep her out of the game. Fronting her, putting a body behind her, double teaming her, triple teaming her – all proved to be too little to stop the long center.

“Our goal was to be physical with Chapman, to front and have help side play behind and leave a few girls that we had scouted that didn’t shoot very well,” Wren said.

Their goal proved tough to reach. Chapman opened the game with two quick layups. Gabbie Bruce fronted her on both plays, but the defense up top allowed two easy lobs that Chapman was able to pluck out of the air. On the offensive end of the floor, they pulled her away from the basket and then drove to the lane, but the Eagles were unable to hit their first few shots.

SoBoCo got the offense going with two threes to take an early first quarter lead, forcing Hickman into a 2-3 zone defense. Still, Chapman’s presence in the post and a couple of threes put the Kewpies up 19-11 after one.

By Briley Eilers