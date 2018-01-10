Eagles guard Sadie Giles hit a trio of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter on Friday night in the third place game against the Blair Oaks Falcons, but the Falcons withstood the Eagles rally to win 46-38.

Giles’ sharp shooting brought SoBoCo back from a 7-point deficit at the end of the third quarter to being down by one at 31-30 with 4:52 left in the game. But the Eagles then missed open shots on three consecutive possessions and then committed a turnover as Blair Oaks went on an 8-0 run to seal the victory.

The loss left the Eagles with a fourth place finish in the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Osage High School.

The Eagles started the game with a number of turnovers and missed shots, scoring only seven points in the first half and six points in the second half and the Falcons led at halftime 20-13.

By Bruce Wallace