Ordinarily championship games are close battles – at least for a portion of the game.

In Friday’s 56-25 win over the Osage Indians, the SoBoCo Eagles put the game away in the second quarter.

Holding an 10-8 lead after the first 8 minutes, the Eagles defense began to make the difference in the game.

First the Eagles forced a turnover and Skyler Beeson hit a pair of free throws. Next, Emma Anderson got the ball down low and banked a basket home off the backboard and the Eagles led 16-10.

After SoBoCo coach Tony Phillips made a pari of substitutions, it didn’t get any easier for the Indians – both Izzy Smith and Brooke Trammell connected and ran the Eagles lead out to 24-11.

SoBoCo had 16 steals in the game, 4 by Beeson and 5 by Meagan Barnett. The Eagles defense never allowed Osage to get their offense set or in any kind of a rhythm.

“We held their best scorer to no points and they decided they were going to face guard Kylie (Shoot), which opened up things for Skyler and allowed us to go inside to Emma, Izzy and Brooke,” Phillips said.

By Bruce Wallace