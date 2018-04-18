Southern Boone administrators relieved Eagles girls basketball coach Tony Phillips of his head coaching duties last Wednesday afternoon.

Phillips will remain with the district in his position as a PE teacher at the Middle School.

“We want to take the program in a new direction,” said SoBoCo Activities Director Pat Lacy, “we felt like the program needed a breath of fresh air.”

Phillips took over the program from Shannon Jeffrey, who was ousted after his team won a district title in 2015. Phillips took the nucleus of that team all the way to the Final Four in 2016. In 2017, Phillips led the Eagles to another district title, won a Sectional game, but lost in the quarterfinals to eventual state champion Strafford.

