Lead Sports Photo: Rece Gilmore connects on a free throw in a recent game. The Eagles dropped a game between two ranked teams at Blair Oaks last week, then overcame a 12-point deficit to defeat St. Elizabeth. The Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the Southern Boone Classic and will play Thursday.

Lead Sports Story: Eagles girls fall in Classic opener

The Southern Boone County girls’ basketball team faced a tough opponent in the first round of play in the Southern Boone Classic on Monday night.

It’s the kind of competition they’ve seen a lot of recently. In the last three weeks, the Eagles have faced staunch competition, handing tests and challenges to the smaller, guard heavy team.

They fell to Kansas State commit Emma Chapman and Hickman, faced Battle in a close third place game in the California tournament and went toe to toe two state ranked teams within five days.

A matchup in Monday night’s opening round of the classic against No. 8 California was the most recent of these tough opponents for head coach Damon Wren and his team. California has consistently stayed in the state rankings this season, and Southern Boone has faced the conference opponent twice before.

The first game, in early December, was an easy 56-36 win for the Pintos, who dominated the lane by working the ball through their athletic post players and then using their quick guards to compliment the inside game. In the California tournament at the beginning of January, the Eagles showed resilience after a slow start, but couldn’t complete the comeback and fell late, 57-53.

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~

By Briley Eilers