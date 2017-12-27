The SoBoCo Eagles girls basketball team discovered what happens when they have an off shooting night against one of the state’s top-ranked teams.

The Eagles shot on 33% at Hermann last Tuesday and lost by a 65-39 score.

“They are a very good team and we did not go and compete very well,” said Eagles coach Tony Phillips. The loss drops the Eagles to a 2-5 record with their next game at the Tri-County Tournament.

SoBoCo’s Dani Post was singled out for here solid play. “She’s there for us every game,” Phillips said, “and she puts in a consistent performance every night.”

~ There’s more Eagles Girls Basketball in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace