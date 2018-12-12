The Southern Boone County girls’ basketball team had a tough matchup against Fatima on Thursday night.

The Eagles were able to grab an early lead in the first quarter, outscoring the 5-1 Fatima girls’ 15-5. They couldn’t keep the Comets’ offense contained for long, though, and their lead dwindled to 28-22 heading into halftime. Fatima used the time to regroup and recharge, storming out of the locker room to score 21 points in the third quarter and hold SoBoCo to just 10. Southern Boone couldn’t overcome the low-scoring third quarter and lost a close one, 59-56.

Falling to 3-2, Damon Wren and his team have a conference matchup with Eldon starting at 6 p.m. Thursday in Ashland.

By Briley Eilers