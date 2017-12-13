The Eagles girls basketball team led their game against Fatima last Wednesday, but the Comets made a fourth quarter comeback to get the win, 69-52.

SoBoCo led by three points late in the third period on the efforts of Callie Barnett’s 12 points – but mostly due to the defensive efforts of Dani Post and Barnett, holding the Comets’ leading scorer to only five points.

But the Eagles went on a long scoring drought in the final 1:40 of the third, clear until SoBoCo connected on free throws with 3-minutes left in the game. SoBoCo only scored three points in the final nine minutes.

“I think when we get tired we start playing too fast,” said Eagles coach Tony Phillips. “We turned the ball over eight times in the fourth quarter, five of those were on the baseline in-bounds plays or sideline out of bounds. Those are set plays and you shouldn’t turn the ball over there.”

~ Get more in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace