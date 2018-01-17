The Eagles girls basketball team rallied from a 21-13 halftime defecit, but could not tie the game in a 43-40 loss to the Battle Spartans on Saturday at the consolation game of the California Tournament.

The Eagles were led by junior Carrie Ponder with 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and 2-of-2 from the 3-point line.

SoBoCo started the game slowly, mustering only four points in the first quarter and 9 points in the second period.

However, sparked by Ponder’s scoring, the Eagles challenged the Spartans’ defense and outscored them by 10-9 in the third quarter and going on a 17-13 run in the final quarter.

By Bruce Wallace