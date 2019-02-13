Less than a week after defeating them in the third-place game of the SoBoCo Classic, the Southern Boone County girls basketball team fell to Hallsville in a rematch.

Everything that went right for the Eagles on Saturday was going wrong for them on Friday night at Hallsville. The Indians shooting had been lacking in the classic, but they opened the evening with a pair of 3-pointers and buckets the Eagles weren’t prepared to defend. Lanes opened up for Hallsville to take advantage of while SoBoCo had problems getting through tough traffic. Lackluster shooting led to an early 18-9 deficit for Southern Boone after the opening quarter.

“We play more in fear a lot of times than being the one who is the aggressor. So we kind of stay back sometimes and let other teams, no matter who they are, dictate the show,” head coach Damon Wren said of the first quarter.

Hallsville continued to drain the 3-pointers, opening the quarter with a deep one from behind the arc to extend the lead to 21-9.

~ Read more of this story in today’s Journal ~

By Briley Eilers