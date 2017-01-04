The Eagles girls basketball team scored a pair of easy wins during the holiday break, defeating Bowling Green 54-36 in the Moberly Shootout and crushing Versailles 93-20 for the second time this season in the first round of the Tri-County Conference Tournament.

The Eagles girls faced Eldon on Tuesday in the conference tournament semis, see bocojo.com for results.

Despite the two wins, head coach Tony Phillips had mixed thoughts about his team’s energy and focus.

“We didn’t have a lot of good energy against Bowling Green,” Phillips said after Monday’s practice. “We were much better against Versailles.”

Kylie Shoot led the Eagles with 19 points in the win over Bowling Green, scoring consistently after the Eagles created turnovers – the Bobcats had seven turnovers in the first quarter alone. SoBoCo pushed the lead to 15 points in the second quarter and cruised in the second half.

After the Bobcats went on a 10-0 run in the third quarter to cut the Eagles lead to 10, Kate Ponder hit a jump shot at the buzzer to push the lead to 12 and the Eagles never looked back.

By Bruce Wallace