The Southern Boone County girls basketball team may not have been in the championship game of the Southern Boone Classic, but head coach Damon Wren applauded his team on Saturday.

“I’m proud to be an Eagle tonight. After we lost the first game to California we had to win the week. We got the two wins and took home some hardware, and overall, I’m super proud of them,” Wren said.

His team had just trounced the Hallsville Indians in a 62-26 third place game in the Classic and had done so in balanced fashion.

SoBoCo scored early and often in the game. Senior Carrie Ponder hit one from behind the arc to start the game. From there, the Eagles broke out to a 9-0 run by picking apart the Hallsville defense in the lane, scoring at the rim. It was late in the quarter before the Indians could set up a half-court offense and they scored just seven points before the first eight minutes ended. Southern Boone had a 15-7 lead that felt much larger than the numbers showed.

~ Read more in today’s Journal ~

By Briley Eilers