The SoBoCo Eagles girls broke their semi-final game open in the third period and held the lead for a 65-48 win over Eldon in Hallsville on Tuesday. The win keeps the Eagles unbeaten and moves them into Friday’s Tri-County Conference Tournament championship game.

Tuesday’s surprise was not that Eldon played the Eagles close in the first half, but that SoBoCo would not see a re-match with the California Pintos.

After challenging the Eagles late in the fourth quarter of their December game, the Pintos were thought to be a top team in the Tri-County Tournament, however, the Pintos were upended by the Osage Indians to set up a re-match of last year’s tournament championship game won by the Eagles.

The Eagles only led Eldon by a 30-28 margin at halftime, however, SoBoCo broke the game open in the third period behind the shooting of Meagan Barnett, Faryn Griffin and Kylie Shoot. The Eagles 17-10 third quarter run put them up by 8 at the end of the period and they extended the lead to 55-41 with 5:07 left in the game on free throws by Kailey Goodrich.

The Eagles boys face Osage tonight in their semi-final game. SoBoCo is seeking to repeat as the boys and girls champions in the tournament’s second year.