Both Southern Boone Eagles had one win and two losses and left the state wrestling meet without a medal, but Eagles wrestling coach Trent Tracy sees that the program continues to get closer to wrestling powerhouses – with only two years of experience.

Dom Lawrence and Blake Schmidt lost their opening matches, won their first round consolation matches and then lost their next consolation match.

“Blake was tied 4-4 in his opening match, then got into a scramble and wound up in a cradle and got pinned,” Tracy said. “Had he been able to win that match, I thought he would have been through to the semi-finals.

Lawrence also received a tough draw, losing his first match, but gained a first-period pin in his next match before dropping an 8-1 decision in the consolations.

Schmidt narrowly lost his second round consolation match by a 5-3 score to an Oak Grove wrestler.

“Anytime you face someone from Oak Grove, you have a tough match,” Tracy said of the powerhouse wrestling school. “But Blake battled his opponent and was in position to out-score him.”

In his win, Schmidt got two takedowns and rode his opponent the majority of the match.