The Eagles boys basketball team grabbed a little momentum in getting ready for next weeks district tournament on Wednesday night by defeating the Osage Indians by a 69-59 score.

SoBoCo jumped to a 17-12 first quarter lead and stretched that lead to 32-20 at halftime.

Behind the scoring of point guard Rece Gilmore with 24 points and Sam Stichnote, 19 points, the Eagles maintained their lead throughout the second half, with the Indians cutting into SoBoCo’s 15-point lead in the final minutes.

SoBoCo, seeded second in next week’s Class 3 District 9 Tournament, lost at Helias on Tuesday night by a 51-46 score. The two teams played to a standoff in the first half as the Crusaders led 18-17 at halftime. However, Helias went on a 25-8 run in the third quarter which iced the game.

Both the Eagles girls and boys will travel to Warsaw on Friday for the final game of the regular season. The Eagles girls have won four of their last five games, but are seeded 8th in the district tournament and will face unbeaten South Callaway on Monday evening at Fatima.

The Eagles boys will open district play on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Fatima.