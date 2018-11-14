The Eagles boys and girls basketball teams are already on the court, preparing for the 2018-19 season, which begins at home on Tuesday, Nov. 20 with a game against Harrisburg.

The Eagles girls have a number of returning starters – including Carrie Ponder, Dani Post and Gabby Bruce – and new head coach Damon Wren said the team is working hard in their initial practices.

Eagles boys basketball coach Andy Jahnsen has returning starters, but most will have little or no practice before the Nov. 20 opener. The success of the Eagles soccer and football teams leaves key returning players such as Reece Gilmore, Tyson Smith and Sam Stichnote with little time on the court.

The Eagles will play in a new district this season, Class 3 District 9, which will look familiar to many who have followed the Ealges in recent years. The district will include: Blair Oaks, California, Father Tolton Regional Catholic, Fatima, Linn, North Callaway, South Callaway and Southern Boone.

A schedule change will have the Tri-County Conference Tournament played the week after Thanksgiving, beginning Monday, Nov. 26. SoBoCo will host the tournament for the first time.