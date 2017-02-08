The Eagles wrestling team won two matches last week, defeating Owensville and Fatima on Tuesday and then faced some of their toughest competition of the season at the Marshfield Dual Tournament on Saturday.

The Eagles, however, rose to the occasion.

SoBoCo defeated Webb City and tied Clinton, however, in the sixth criteria, the Eagles lost the match 43-42. The Eagles then lost to Osage-Dexter and Marshfield.

In the Fatima match, Cooper Mange and Connor Phillips got first period pins to lead the Eagles.

Against Owensville, the Eagles fell behind 36-6 after eight matches. But Jackson Sartain got a second period pin to start the Eagles comeback. After Cooper Mange received a forfeit to make the score 36-18, Trevor Lutz caught Owensville’s Joe Bauer on his back and pinned him in 33 seconds. The Eagles’ Charlie Smith got a forfeit and Dominic Lawrence tied the match by pinning Cameron McQueen at the 4:50 mark in the 285-lbs match.

Connor Phillips then got a forfeit and the Eagles took the 42-36 win.

~ Find the rest of this story in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace