The Southern Boone Eagles girls soccer team knows that in spring soccer they are bound to run into games which have rain and cold winds.

Last Friday, playing in a St. Louis shootout vs Villa Duchesne, a private school in Frontenac, the Eagles faced both hard rain and cold wind. And the Saints were so hot on the field, the rain and cold probably didn’t bother them.

While the Saints won 7-0, the Eagles had their moments and held their own in the first half.

Villa Duchesne scored just inside the first five minutes of the game, but the Eagles held on despite few offensive chances. The score remained 1-0 until the Saints put a pair of goals on the board midway through the second half.

“In the second half it was a monsoon and it was cold and windy,” said Eagles coach Chris Miller.

SoBoCo had one really good chance in the first half on a Kate Ponder free kick and the Saints goalie made a good stop on another Eagles shot in the second half, but the more experienced hosts prevented SoBoCo from really threatening most of the game.

By Bruce Wallace