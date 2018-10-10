An offense that was stifled over a weekend at the Rolla Tournament came alive as the Southern Boone County soccer team won both of their games this past week.

After scoring only five goals in the tournament and going 1-2, the explosive offense of the Eagles, led by a young front line, put up 10 goals in a rout of Canton, who is in the middle of a rebuilding year, on October 2.

“We were sort of due to break out a little bit after being shut down over the weekend,” head coach Chris Miller said.

The 10 goals stopped game play with 20 minutes left, a testament to the control of the ball and the ability to score quickly that the team has used all season to take advantage of opponents. Goals one and two came within the first ten minutes of game time and they added three more before the end of the half.

Junior Sam Bonderer scored the third goal right in front of the opposing net, as many goals were on the night, as the Eagles shredded Canton’s defense and frustrated the goalkeeper.

Rece Gilmore, who has led the scoring onslaught most of the season, scored the fourth goal off of a sideline throw in.

By Briley Eilers