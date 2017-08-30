Eagles safety Sam Stichnote stepped in front of a Sean McDonald pass with 1:50 left in the game, made the interception to seal a 31-08 and hundreds of Eagles fans – and coaches – seemingly let out a big sigh of relief.

The Southern Boone football team had won its second game of the season. Again, by three points. And, again, they looked very vulnerable against a Wright City team they had drubbed twice last year.

This year’s Wildcats were full of talent, energy and….full of themselves. The Wildcats took the an early 7-0 lead when McDonald heaved an 80-yard TD pass to the speedy Devon Holmes after SoBoCo’s Patrick Boyce missed a 37-yard field goal. The extra point was kicked into the line, but the Wildcats held the early lead. And did not hesitate to tell the Eagles that they were not as good of a passing team.

However, Eagles quarterback Sam Stichnote, starting for the injured Seth Mueller, led the Eagles on the ground.

“I know I was nervous the first series and fumbled the ball around a bit,” Stichnote said, “but we got our running game going and they had a hard time stopping us.”

A series of plays led to the Eagles holding a halftime lead.

First, trailing 7-0, SoBoCo’s Brett Stanfield recovered an onside kick, giving the Eagles the ball at the 50-yard line. Three plays later, after a long run by Colby Phillips, Stichnote snuck the ball over the goal line to give the Eagles a 7-6 lead.

By Bruce Wallace