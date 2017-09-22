We know that the Southern Boone Eagles will visit the Blair Oaks Falcons on Friday night for a football game at 7 p.m.

The question is: Which teams will actually show up?

Will Blair Oaks send the Falcons team onto the field that overwhelmed Eldon? Or will they field the team that merely squeaked by Hallsville 18-6 last week?

Will Southern Boone send out the Eagles team that lost to Hallsville on a last-second touchdown pass? Or will the Eagles team that shocked the Osage Indians last week 55-51 take the field?

The Falcons are highly-ranked in the state polls, yet they were less than invisible facing Hallsville. However, if the Eagles plan to only run the ball…..they might be in for a long evening.

Cade Stockman, the Falcons freshman quarterback will be a key if this game becomes a shootout. Since taking over the QB position after starter Nolan Hair’s injury, Stockman has made some big plays and not many errors. He can throw the ball to Ethan Luebbering and Ben Thomas or Marcus Edler – the Falcons have plenty of offensive weapons.

But the Falcons play to win the line of scrimmage and the Eagles, based on last week’s performance, will be up to the task.

SoBoCo’s Charlie Smith, Blake Wooden, Brett Price and other linemen created more than 500-yards of offense against the Indians and Jackson Sartain, Cooper Mange and Colby Phillips can gain ground in big chunks.

The Eagles passing game has been suspect, however, quarterback Sam Stichnote will test the Falcons defensive with a steady control-passing game, throwing the ball in the flats to his running back and keeping the Blair Oaks defense honest with deep shots to Ross Trittler or Parker Boyce.

The Falcons dominated the Eagles last year, but the Eagles are coming into tonight’s game with momentum from last week’s win over Osage.

Blair Oaks, on the other hand, is overdue to have a bad night and look past the Eagles to a matchup with Osage.

Still….Blair Oaks is Blair Oaks. The Falcons overcome many of their mistakes simply by playing hard to cover up those mistakes.

Ready for an upset?

The Eagles are – look for Southern Boone kicker Parker Boyce to make the difference again.

Prediction: Eagles 37 Blair Oaks 35.

Week 5 Roster

Southern Boone @ Blair Oaks

7pm Friday, September 22, 2017