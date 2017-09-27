When you get a chance to beat Blair Oaks on their home turf, you have to make plays.

The Eagles had their chances, taking an early 7-6 lead and forcing five Blair Oaks turnovers; but in the end, the Falcons took a 30-7 victory on Friday in Wardsville.

“We never seized the momentum,” said Eagles head coach Trent Tracy. “We had opportunities, but could not make anything from them.”

The Falcons took the lead on an early long pass play on fourth-and-7 for a Cade Stockman to Ben Thomas for a 33-yard score.

But SoBoCo came right back to take the lead on a Tristan John TD run and Parker Boyce’s extra point. But the Eagles gave up the lead when they snapped the ball out of the end zone for a safety and an 8-7 Blair Oaks lead.

The Falcons scored another TD before halftime to make it 16-7.

“We thought we had played them pretty well,” Tracy said, “We missed a field goal and gave them a safety – and you can’t do that against good teams like Blair Oaks.”

By Bruce Wallace