Trailing 22-0 at halftime, the SoBoCo Eagles came out of the locker room and stopped the Eldon Mustangs cold on two straight possessions. In between, they then took the ball downfield scored on a Jackson Sartain run. But with momentum on their side after a Sam Stichnote interception and thinking about a comeback, the Eagles stymied themselves and were stopped by the Mustangs.

Eldon re-gained momentum and put the game away, winning the Tri-County Conference opener 29-7. Southern Boone fell to 2-1 on the season and will host Hallsville this Friday.

Stichnote’s interception was one of the bright spots in Friday’s game that was full of, as coach Trent Tracy said, “too many mental mistakes.”

“It’s not just one guy,” Tracy said. “Everyone is taking their turn making mental and physical mistakes.Each mistake is critical to that play.”

But it wasn’t just Eagles miscues in Friday’s loss.

Eldon came to play.

Pumped up by their 72-69 win over Owensville and the attention that brings, the Mustangs out-manned the Eagles and pushed them around the field most of the game.

“Toughness has been an issue in two of our games this year,” Tracy said. “We had North Callaway in a tough opener and on Friday Eldon just took it to us.”

Tracy said that SoBoCo’s depth is an issue each time they take the field.

By Bruce Wallace