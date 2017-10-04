The SoBoCo Eagles football team wasn’t about to let the California Pintos enjoy their homecoming – not even for the first minute.

Junior receiver Parker Boyce took the opening kickoff and went 80 yards for the touchdown. Boyce then kicked the extra point to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead – and then booted the ensuing kickoff into the end zone for a touchback.

The Eagles had all the momentum they needed, recorded 42 points in the first half on their way to a 49-6 Tri-County Conference win.

The Eagles, now 4-3 on the season, will host resurgent Warsaw on Friday at 7 p.m. The Wildcats defeated Hallsville last week.

The Eagles got a pair of TDs from Jackson Sartain and scores from Colby Phillips, Tristan John and Cooper Mange and Ross Trittler. SoBoCo rolled up 276 yards rushing and coach Trent Tracy applauded his offensive line – especially guard Charlie Smith.

The Eagles defense was led by Sam Stichnote with an interception and 6 tackles, Sartain. Smith and Mange had 7 tackles, and Tanner Goodrich had 6 tackles.

“Tanner is a sophomore who has really played hard for us in the secondary,” Tracy added.

By Bruce Wallace