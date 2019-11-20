Seven Southern Boone Eagle football players were named to the Tri-County Conference all conference teams for 2019.

Senior Tyler Frese has been named to First Team Offense. Senior Reygan Whitt has been named to the First Team Defense.

The Second Team Conference honorees on offense are Seniors Tyson Smith, Tristan John and junior Blake Dapkus. Defensive honorees are junior Ben Brookshire and Blake Dapkus.

Honorable Mention honorees are Blake Dapkus and junior Max Hampton.

By Frank Finley