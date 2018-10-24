The Class 3, District 4 playoffs is set with the Southern Boone Eagles as the No. 2 seed and playing No. 7 seed Wright City at home on Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

The Moberly Spartans are the top seed in District 4. Christian High School is the third seed and Centralia is the fourth seed.

The Eagles will face a 2-7 Wright City team that will bring some team speed to the field, however, if the Eagles don’t beat themselves, they should prevail.

“We have to play smart and we have to focus on Wright City,” said SoBoCo coach Trent Tracy. “We can’t look one week past this Friday’s game.”

Both Moberly, with a strong running attack, and Christian, with a passing quarterback who Tracy says will play at the college level, are expected to challenge for the district title.