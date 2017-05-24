The fishing team competed at Stockton easrlier this month in their second regular season tournament of the year.

The water was high from all the rain and the fishing was tough yet again. In spite of the flooding, 90 teams still came out in the North Division. Only 10.54 lbs ended up winning the tournament. Southern Boone sent seven teams of which only two had fish to weigh.

Tanner Miller and Blaine Sapp landed a 6.65 lb bass to win big bass of the tournament, each winning a $150 gift card for tackle of their choice. Unfortunately that big fish was unaccompanied by any other keepers and landed them 6th place overall – one place out of the club scholarship money.

“We have caught some quality fish so far this year but can’t seem to catch numbers,” said coach Wade Vandelicht. “That is a good thing because a team can bring in 5 small keepers and our big fish weighs the same as three of theirs. We just have to add to our big fish now. But each tournament is different, you just never know until you get there how the weather and other factors are going to come into play.”

The teams next tournament is at Mark Twain in June with the state championship at Lake of the Ozarks in The fall.

“I am very impressed how all our teams have fished hard to spite the rough days and low fish counts,” Vandelicht added. “It takes a lot of patience and determination to fish lakes like this and I’m glad they are sticking with it and learning new techniques. For this being our second year we are doing really good.”

By Bruce Wallace