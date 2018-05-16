The Southern Boone Fishing Team sent 5 teams to Table Rock Lake for the third tournament of the year in the National Youth Fishing Association Series.

No team was able to string together a winning bag of fish, but at least the weather was nice and fish were caught. Things are starting to look up and at least the fish are biting. Although the highest finish for the team was 114th place out of 274 boats, all teams caught fish. “When your catching fish, whether you have a stringer of keepers or not, it makes the day a lot more fun.”

Isaac Bieghler and Braden Dement had 2 fish for 4.29lbs and Matthew Amburgey & Owen Kemna had 1 fish for 3.89lbs. Isaac Jacober, Kaden Schupp, Nathan Vandelicht, & Austin Chaney also had 1 fish to weigh in, although there were several short fish caught throughout the day. 16.84lbs took 1st place and big bass for the day went to a team from Hallsville with a nice 6.75 lb-er. The next tournament is at Bull Shoals in early June.

Submitted by Wade Vandelicht